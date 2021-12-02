Josephine Baker: An article in the Nov. 29 Section A about U.S.-born entertainer Josephine Baker’s being enshrined in France’s Pantheon stated that the song “J’ai Deux Amours” was an homage to her “two loves,” Paris and Manhattan. The song’s lyrics refer to “mon pays et Paris” — “my country and Paris.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.