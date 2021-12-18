Storm and snowpack: In the Dec. 16 California section, an article about the effects of a large storm on the state’s water supply said that the snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada was at 21% of average after the storm when it was normally about 97% this time of year. In fact, the storm brought the snowpack to about 97% of normal.

