India’s caste system: In the Dec. 26 Section A, an article about India’s caste system and a 2018 riot said authorities promised Jaydeep Sakat $11,000 in compensation for the destruction of his home and food stall. The money was to be compensation to his family for the death of his sister. The article also said the two men arrested in her death had helped her commit suicide. They were accused of causing her duress that contributed to her death, which authorities deemed a suicide.

