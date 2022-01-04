“Women of the Movement”: In the Jan. 3 Calendar section, an article about “Women of the Movement” misattributed a quote about how the ABC limited series should be seen as a project that will help bridge racial divides. The Rev. Wheeler Parker said, “Mamie’s prophecy was that Emmett didn’t die in vain. This show is a step in that direction. He is still speaking to us from

the grave.”

Los Angeles Rams: A photo of Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrating a touchdown that ran on the Sports cover Jan. 3 implied that it was taken at the Jan. 2 game. The photo was from the Dec. 26 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

