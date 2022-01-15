Sirhan Sirhan: In the Jan. 14 California section, an article about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s denial of parole for Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, said that Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey won the Democratic nomination for president after Kennedy’s assassination. Humphrey was vice president at the time.

