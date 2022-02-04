South by Southwest festival: In the Feb. 3 Calendar section, an article about the South by Southwest Film Festival lineup listed Kathleen Robertson and Liz Destro as showrunners of “Swimming With Sharks.” Robertson is the sole showrunner; Destro is an executive producer.

Dive boat fire: In the Jan. 10 Section A, an article about new boating safety rules since the Conception boat fire said that investigators concluded the Conception fire was burning for at least 30 minutes before it was discovered by crew members. Investigators have found that about 30 minutes elapsed between a crew member’s check of the boat’s galley, where the fire started, and the discovery of the fire. They have not determined when the fire started.

Congressional fundraising: In the Feb. 2 California section, an article about political fundraising said that Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) raised $6.5 million in 2021. Updated figures obtained after the article was published show Schiff actually raised $9.3 million in 2021.

Single-payer healthcare: In the Feb. 3 California section, a column about the failure of a single-payer healthcare bill in the Assembly identified Anthony Wright as the executive director of Healthcare Access California. He is the executive director of Health Access California. The column also said that 1.6 million Californians are enrolled in Medicare. More than 6.5 million Californians are enrolled in Medicare.

