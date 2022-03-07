Councilman’s travel spending: In the March 6 California section, an article about Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino’s travel spending said Councilman Kevin de León reported spending nearly $223,000 — none of it on travel — from his office-

holder account since he took office in 2020. The actual total is just over $60,000.

