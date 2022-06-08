Caruso spending: In the June 6 Section A, an article on Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso said he had been outspent by only one other candidate nationwide this election season. The higher-spending candidate is running for governor of Illinois, not the U.S. Senate.

Hollywood Bowl: In the June 5 Calendar section, a column about the history of the Hollywood Bowl said Gustavo Dudamel won a conducting competition in Hamburg, Germany. It was in Bamberg, Germany.

