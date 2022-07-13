Rock for Choice: In the July 12 Calendar section, an article about abortion-rights activist musicians said that Rock for Choice co-founder and L7 singer-guitarist Donita Sparks was an intern at L.A. Weekly when she first took notice of antiabortion actions outside a reproductive health clinic in Silver Lake. By then, she was a designer in the Weekly’s art department. Also, it referred to the Rock for Choice logo as a drawing by artist Kirk Canning. The logo was co-designed by Sparks and Canning.

