Water park reopening: In the July 15 California section, an article about the reopening of Wild Rivers water park in Irvine said that the park is subject to the state rule banning the irrigation of nonfunctional turf. After publication, a spokesman for the Irvine Ranch Water District, which supplies the park, clarified that Wild Rivers is not subject to that rule because it irrigates with recycled water.

