Immigration backlogs: In the Aug. 5 Section A, an article about unprecedented waits for green cards said that Rafael Paredes, an applicant for temporary protected status, is 66 years old. He is 50.

Arizona abortion clinic: In the Aug. 8 Section A, an article about a clinic in Arizona still providing abortions said that Dr. Gabrielle Goodrich is an OB-GYN. Her last name is Goodrick and she is a family physician.

