Walgreens opioids: In the Aug. 11 Section A, an article about a federal ruling that Walgreens could be held liable for fueling the opioid epidemic in San Francisco quoted professor Daniel Ciccarone as saying that “fentanyl has been a substitute or a containment of the heroin supply.” He said “contaminant,” not “containment.”

Veterans’ health: In the Aug. 11 Section A, an article about a California family’s fight for healthcare benefits for veterans quoted Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Coachella) as saying that the new PACT Act will help more than 8 million veterans and families. He said 3 million.

