Afghanistan: In the Aug. 15 Section A, an article about Afghan refugees said Mursal Sayas fled Afghanistan without her children last year because there was no room for them on her evacuation flight. She said her ex-husband insisted that they remain with him in Afghanistan. The article also stated that she is writing a novel. It is a work of nonfiction.

Fire management: An Aug. 2 letter to the editor responding to an op-ed article on Indigenous land stewardship incorrectly referred to “the call by non-Indigenous people to incorporate a romanticized, stereotyped version of Native American fire use.” In fact, one of the op-ed article authors is Indigenous. The letter also said the proposal for intentional burns was an attempt to “appropriate” Native practices. The policy is being proposed by a group of scientists and Indigenous leaders.

Rain gauge: An Aug. 14 column by Robin Abcarian about collecting rainwater said the Department of Water and Power oversees L.A.’s rain gauge. That is the duty of the Department of Public Works.

