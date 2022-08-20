Failed recall: In the Aug. 16 Section A, an article about the failed effort to recall Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said that 34% of the signatures gathered during an effort to recall San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin were disallowed. That figure actually applies to a failed attempt to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.

