Angel City soccer: In the Aug. 29 Sports section, an article about Angel City FC’s victory over Gotham FC reported that Angel City was one point behind the Chicago Reign in the NWSL standings and would play the Houston Dash on Sunday at home. Angel City is one point behind the Chicago Red Stars and plays the Dash on Sept. 11 in Houston. Angel City’s next game is Monday against the Mexican national team.

