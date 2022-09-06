United Farm Workers: In the Sept. 5 California section, an article on President Biden’s support for a union organizing bill backed by the United Farm Workers incorrectly described Biden’s action as a “usual foray into California state politics.” It should have stated “unusual foray.” The story also incorrectly identified the measure as Assembly Bill 213. It is Assembly Bill 2183.

