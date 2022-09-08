Extreme heat: In the Sept. 7 Section A, an article about the heat wave gripping California said that Sacramento was poised to set a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher. The city is expected to break a record for the most days in a calendar year at 100 degrees or higher, not consecutive days.

