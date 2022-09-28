City Council endorsement: In the Sept. 22 Section A, an editorial endorsing Erin Darling for Council District 11 said that a Venice housing project had HHH funding for 140 units of homeless housing. The project has city funding but not HHH funding, and the 140 units are for homeless and low-income people and four on-site staff members.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.