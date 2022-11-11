L.A. County vote count: In the Nov. 10 Section A, an article about the schedule for the release of Los Angeles County voting results said that the county will certify election results on Dec. 1. The date is Dec. 5.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.