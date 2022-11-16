Weinstein trial: In the Nov. 15 Section A, an article about the testimony of Jennifer Siebel Newsom at the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein reported incorrectly that her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, was not allowed by the court to be in the courtroom during his wife’s testimony. The governor did not enter the courtroom, but the court did not exclude him from the proceedings.

Father Gregory Boyle: In the Nov. 2 California section, a column and accompanying headline said that Father Gregory Boyle of Homeboy Industries has been a Jesuit priest for 50 years. He has belonged to the Jesuit order for 50 years and has been a priest for 38 years.

