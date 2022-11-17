UC strike: In the Nov. 16 Section A, an article about the University of California academic workers strike said doctoral student Safa Hamzeh applied for CalFresh to get $100 to buy groceries. She applied for UCLA’s Food Box Giveaway Program.

Simi Valley woman killed: In the Nov. 16 California section, an article and an accompanying headline and caption about the killing of Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley referred to Zarbab Ali as her ex-husband. The couple had filed for divorce but it had not been finalized.

