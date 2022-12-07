Florence Price: In the Dec. 4 Calendar section, a column on the best classical music performances of 2022 misstated Florence Price’s first name as Margaret.

Hammer Museum: A Nov. 30 Calendar article about the Hammer Museum’s expansion-in-progress said that works by Chiharu Shiota and Sanford Biggers are part of its permanent collection. They will be on display when the additions and renovations open in March but do not belong to the Hammer.

Dog walker shooting: In the Dec. 6 California section, an article about the sentencing of the man convicted of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker said that Ryan Fischer was on the lam after he was mistakenly released from jail. Fischer is the dog walker. It was James Howard Jackson, the gunman, who was mistakenly released from jail.

