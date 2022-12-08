Mental illness: In a special section on mental health in the Oct. 2 edition, an article told from the perspective of Bea and Edward Stricklan about their son John’s struggle with schizophrenia said that John graduated from Cal State Bakersfield, and stopped taking Invega, in 2020. The year was 2021.

Health coverage: A story about extending health insurance benefits to striking workers that ran in the California section on Nov. 26 said multiple Chevron workers spoke about their health coverage at a legislative hearing in Sacramento. Only one worker testified, although more were present and prepared to speak.

