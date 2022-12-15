Gas prices: In the Dec. 11 Section A, an article on California’s high gasoline prices stated that four major oil companies so far this year earned on average 85 cents more per gallon on the West Coast than nationally; the correct figure is 15 cents. In addition, the article stated that Hawaii has no refineries and imports all of its gasoline; Hawaii has one refinery and imports a portion of its gasoline.

