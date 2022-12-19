YouTube star: In the Dec. 18 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about YouTube star Piper Rockelle said the images were from the teen’s YouTube channel. They were from videos she filmed with others, who shared the images with The Times. Also, former Squad parent Caroline Fratacci did not sue Tiffany Smith. Smith sued Fratacci, who filed a response to that lawsuit.

