Jehovah’s Witnesses: In the Jan. 9 California section, an article about Russian Jehovah’s Witness members seeking asylum in the U.S. said Olga Ponomareva and her mother presented their asylum claims at a hearing Friday. The hearing was Thursday, Jan. 5.

Arizona governor: In the Jan. 5 Section A, a column about Arizona’s fifth female governor said New Hampshire ranks second with three women serving as governor. Kansas also has had three female governors.

