Lookout Santa Cruz: In the Feb. 5 California section, an article about the news startup Lookout Santa Cruz, launched by industry veteran Ken Doctor, failed to include a comment from the owner of the rival Santa Cruz Sentinel. In a statement, Guy Gilmore, chief operating officer of Media News Group and Tribune Publishing, said: “Ken Doctor seems to want to change the subject. Rather than provide real transparency about the actual performance of his website, he instead disparages an honest to goodness daily newspaper. Websites don’t fare well in competition with printed daily newspapers, so Doctor is misguided in his obsession with the Santa Cruz Sentinel. The reality is that his website is good for the community because there’s no such thing as too much local news. That said, more focus on his own operation, and fewer insults would be a more productive approach. Victory by insult is a losing strategy.” Doctor denies making insults or having an obsession with the Sentinel.

P-22: In the Feb. 5 California section, an article about a memorial event for the mountain lion P-22 said state Sen. Anthony Portantino lives in La Cañada Flintridge. He lives in Burbank. The story also said the Wallis Annenberg Foundation pledged $10 million to a new fundraising effort for wildlife bridges; the gift is a challenge grant, meaning it will be donated only if another $10 million is raised from other donors.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.