Earthquake rescue: In the Feb. 14 California section, an article about the rescue of a teenage boy in quake-stricken Turkey said that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team aided in the effort and that Mike Leum was part of the team. Leum, an assistant director for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and other volunteers — not the Fire Department team — helped in the rescue.

