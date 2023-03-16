Governors Ball: In the March 14 Calendar section, a caption on a page of photos from the Oscars’ official after-party, the Governors Ball, misidentified Brendan Fraser’s girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, as his ex-wife, Afton Smith.

