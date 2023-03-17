Prison reforms: In the March 16 Section A, a column about plans to transform San Quentin State Prison to focus on rehabilitation said studies have shown that prison guards face a risk of suicide 39 times higher than for people in all other professions. The rate is 39% higher.

Biden budget: In the March 10 Section A, an article about President Biden’s budget plan said Biden proposed taxing capital gains at the same rate as income for households worth more than $1 million. The proposal would apply to households earning more than $1 million per year.

