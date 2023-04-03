Welcome rains: In the April 1 Section A, an article on where California’s wet winter has brought welcome recovery said nearly three dozen vertebrate species rely on oak habitats. That figure represents species listed or considered candidates for listing as endangered or threatened. Overall, more than 300 native vertebrate species rely on oak habitats.

