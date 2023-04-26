Marathon time: In the April 24 Sports section, the Day in Sports briefing reported that Kelvin Kiptum won the London Marathon in 2 hours 1 minute 2 seconds. Kiptum’s time was 2 hours 1 minute 25 seconds.

RBI leader: In the April 24 and 25 Sports sections, the listings of the National League leaders in RBIs omitted Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso was leading the National League in RBIs with 23.

