Home runs: In the May 4 Sports section, a recap of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins reported that Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam and a three-run home run for his fifth and sixth homers of the season. Ozuna hit a grand slam and a solo home run, and they were his third and fourth home runs of the season.

Warriors player: In the May 3 Sports section, a story on the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors reported that Jordan Peele missed a potential game-tying three-point shot. The player’s name is Jordan Poole.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.