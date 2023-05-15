Taiwanese ancestry: A story in the May 2 Section A about the use of Indigenous names in Taiwan incorrectly stated that about 2.5% of the population is of Austronesian descent. That figure is the proportion officially recognized by the government as Indigenous, a designation based on documented family lineage. It is unclear how many more Taiwanese have Austronesian ancestors who inhabited the island before the arrival of Chinese, Japanese and Dutch settlers.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.