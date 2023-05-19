Performing arts groups: In the May 18 Calendar section, an article on job losses in the performing arts reported that there were 1,200 small performing arts organizations in Southern California. That figure applies to California.

Child-care lead testing: In the May 18 Section A, an article about high levels of lead found in drinking water samples at California child-care centers said that 1,690 locations tested below the state’s threshold of 5 parts per billion. They tested above that level.

