Pati Jinich: In the June 22 The Envelope magazine mailed to subscribers, an article about Pati Jinich says “Pati’s Mexican Table” is from PBS and “La Frontera With Pati Jinich” is from American Public Television. “Pati’s Mexican Table” is from American Public Television and “La Frontera With Pati Jinich” is from PBS. The errors were discovered after the magazine was printed.

