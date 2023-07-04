Sunday Funday: In the Jaren Lewison interview in the July 2 Weekend section, a bracketed addition to a quote suggested Jaren Lewison lauded Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which stars Sam Claflin and Riley Keough. He praised their work in “Normal People.”

