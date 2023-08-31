Professor resigns: In the Aug. 29 California section, an article about the resignation of UC Riverside professor Andrea Smith said she pushed to disband a Native studies reading group at UC Santa Cruz in the late 1990s because it had no Native members. The group did have Native members but was not exclusive to them.

Chilean coup: In the Aug. 29 Section A, an article about newly unclassified U.S. documents about the 1973 coup in Chile identified Gloria de la Fuente as Chile’s foreign minister. She is the undersecretary of the Chilean Foreign Ministry.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.