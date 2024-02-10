USC policy center: In the Feb. 9 California section, an article about USC opening a public policy center in Washington, D.C., referred to the center’s namesake, Leonard D. Schaeffer, as chairman and chief executive of WellPoint, now Elevance. Schaeffer retired in 2005.

