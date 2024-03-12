For the Record - March 12, 2024

Oscar nods for Black women: In the March 8 Calendar section, an article on the history of Black women and the Oscars said Alexander Payne was nominated for original screenplay and director for “The Holdovers.” David Hemingson was nominated for original screenplay for the film, and Payne did not receive a directing nod.

