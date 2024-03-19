For the Record - March 19, 2024

Gender: A March 16 essay on anti-gender ideology incorrectly identified Judith Butler. Their correct title is distinguished professor in the Graduate School of UC Berkeley, not professor of comparative literature.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.