For the Record - April 11, 2024

Wildflowers: An April 9 article in the California section about flowers blooming between the runways at Los Angeles International Airport said the “colorful Montezuma Grade” is expected to appear at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park when the weather gets warmer. The Montezuma Grade is a road that winds through the park. It is not a flower.

