For the Record - May 23, 2024

Hamas leader: In the May 21 Section A, an article about international cases against Israeli and Hamas leaders said that Yahya Sinwar, a senior figure in Hamas, was released from an Israeli prison in 2022. He was released in 2011.

Congresswoman’s election: In the May 22 California section, a column about U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s verbal exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Crockett was elected in 2023. She was elected in 2022.

Hollywood decline: An op-ed article about the TV and film industry on May 21 said the Art Directors Guild had stopped accepting new members because 75% of its current members were unemployed. It is taking applications but has suspended a training program. The guild says it does not have precise figures on members’ employment.

