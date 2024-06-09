For the Record - June 9, 2024

Airbnb income: In the May 26 Section A, a story about a lawsuit claiming a renter turned a home into an illegal Airbnb said the property generated $215,954, according to Airbnb records. The figure represents the gross amount received for the property, not profit.

Warehouse project: In the June 8 section A, the secondary headline over a story about a warehouse development in Bloomington described the project as proposed. The complex is under construction.

John Vercher book: In the June 2 Section A, a book section story about fiction and nonfiction coming out this month incorrectly stated that “Devil Is Fine” was John Vercher’s second novel. It is his third. The article also misstated the date of D-day. It was June 6, 1944, not June 4.

