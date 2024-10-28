For the Record - Oct. 28, 2024

VA housing: In the Oct. 21 California section, an article about a judge’s order that the Department of Veterans Affairs contract for the construction of housing on a parking lot used by UCLA on the VA’s West Los Angeles campus misidentified the agency that would decide whether to appeal the judgment as the Office of the General Counsel. It is the U.S. Office of the Solicitor General.

Trump on elections: In Sunday’s Section A, an article on the Republican’s ongoing claims of election fraud incorrectly said there was less than a week left in the race. Election day is Nov. 5, a week from this Tuesday.

