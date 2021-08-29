Evacuees who fled Afghanistan safely on United States soil

People fleeing the violence engulfing Afghanistan have arrived in Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

City, state and federal agencies as well as hospitals and nonprofits are providing food, comfort items and hygiene products as well as a medical evaluation “that includes a required COVID test, physical and mental health support services, and the opportunity to get a COVID vaccination,” officials said.

Volunteer interpreters who can help with Dari, Pashto, Urdu or Farsi are being sought.

The military hopes to expand the capacity there to 10,000, part of an effort to expand nationwide capacity to 50,000 by Sept. 15.

Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the Dulles International Airport to board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

