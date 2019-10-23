Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Virtual Events
Bringing you the experiences you’ve come to expect from Los Angeles Times, no matter where you are. Tune in live or on your own time for exclusive streaming events plus panels, cooking demos and Q&As with authors, professors, journalists, chefs and more. Join us for the best of L.A. Times online.

Pulse of the Nation event with UCLA on 6/9 5:30 pm (PT) livestream event
This UCLA/ L.A. Times livestreamed event will feature a conversation with L.A. Times journalist Melanie Mason who will act as both moderator and participant, and UCLA political science professors Lynn Vavreck and Matt Barreto. The conversation will focus on voter behavior, the political landscape, and COVID-19.
Ideas Exchange with Masha Gessen on 6/16 5:30 pm (PT)
Join us for a virtual Ideas Exchange with award-winning journalist and author Masha Gessen and Los Angeles Times foreign editor Jeffrey Fleishman
Ideas Exchange with Emily Bernard on 6/30 5:30 pm (PT)
Join us for a free virtual Ideas Exchange with author Emily Bernard. Recipient of the 2019 Christopher Isherwood Prize from Los Angeles Times, Bernard will be discussing her latest book, Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine.
The Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown
Join Times film critic Justin Chang as he kicks off the #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown series on May 7. Each week Times readers will pick their favorite movie from summers past. Then tune in weekly at 6 pm (PT) when Chang hosts a live discussion
