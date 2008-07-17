Nowitzki, Kaman lead Germany to FIBA quarterfinals

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

Germany will meet Brazil on Friday in Athens during quarterfinal action in FIBA‘s men’s Olympic basketball qualifying tournament.

On Wednesday night, Dirk Nowitzki scored 35 points and Chris Kaman added 20 points to lead Germany to an 89-71 triumph over New Zealand. Germany secured first place in Group B with the win.

Advertisement

New Zealand managed to stick with Germany until midway during the second quarter, when the score was tied at 30-30. Then Germany, with Nowitzki and Kaman in the lead, went on a run that led to a 47-33 half-time lead.

Nowitzki was 14 of 22 from the field, while Kaman went eight for 12.

Also on Wednesday night, Greece dispatched Brazil, 89-69 to secure first place in Group B. The other quarterfinal games on Friday pit Croatia against Canada, Slovenia against Puerto Rico and Greece against New Zealand.

The FIBA tournament will determine the final three national teams to head to the Summer Games. Angola, Argentina, Australia, China, Iran, Lithuania, Russia, Spain and the U.S. already have punched their basketball tickets to Beijing.

Advertisement

-- Greg Johnson