Services for Don Clark Will Be Held Saturday

Funeral services will be held Saturday at Sts. Simon and Jude Church in Huntington Beach for Don Clark, former USC football coach who died Sunday. He was 65.

The Rosary will be recited at 7:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 8:15.

Clark is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four sons, Donald B., Dana, Derek and Darryl L.; four daughters, Debby, Diana DeJacimo, Denise Fleck and Dorothy R. Kagarise; two sisters, Bernice Shoberg and Kathryn Foster; two brothers, John D. and Frank, and 10 grandchildren.

The family requests that donations be made to the Food Distribution Center in Orange County.