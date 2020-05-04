Don Shula, who on his way to becoming pro football’s winningest coach also fielded the only unbeaten team in NFL history, has died, the Miami Dolphins announced Monday. He was 90.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team said in a statement. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.”

Shula, who was only 33 when he stepped into his first head coaching job, coached only two National Football League teams, the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins, and he ended his career with a 347-173-6 record. He also posted the NFL’s only perfect season — 17-0 with the 1972 Dolphins — and six Super Bowl appearances. He won two, capping that historic 1972 season with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins, then beating the Minnesota Vikings a year later in Super Bowl VIII.

In his 33 seasons as a head coach — no one else has coached as many consecutive NFL seasons — only two teams had losing records.Only one other coach, George Halas, founder of the Chicago Bears and one of the founders of the league, made the 300-victory plateau, winning 325. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is third all-time with 278 victories.

For all of his winning, though, Shula is also remembered for a career-changing loss in Super Bowl III. It was January 1969 and although the merger of the upstart American Football League into the longstanding NFL had been announced two years earlier, it wasn’t scheduled to happen until the 1970 season. Thus, Super Bowl III was still a championship meeting of teams from rival leagues: Shula’s Colts of the NFL and the New York Jets of the AFL.

Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers had upheld the prestige of the NFL with convincing victories over the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two championship games, and Shula’s one-loss Colts, despite the absence of premier quarterback Johnny Unitas, who missed most of the season with an injury, were three-touchdown favorites over the Jets, an 11-3 regular-season team.

Most of the sporting world considered the game a mere formality. But Jets quarterback Joe Namath had other ideas.

The high-living, big-talking “Broadway Joe” sneered at the odds and not only predicted victory for the Jets but guaranteed it, then backed up his boast with a Most Valuable Player performance. The Jets won, 16-7, and Shula became the first NFL coach to lose a Super Bowl to an AFL team.

“It was an embarrassing loss,” Shula, a down-to-the-toes competitor, later recalled in the Miami Herald. “We lost to the team from the new league, and that hurt more than anything ... to be the first to lose to the AFL. There was the feeling we’d let the whole league down.”

If Shula took the loss hard, Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom — he later swapped teams with Robert Irsay and became owner of the Los Angeles Rams — took it as a personal affront.

“Rosenbloom really took that defeat to heart,” Shula recalled from time to time. “He had a lot of friends in New York and they ridiculed him, and he passed on the ridicule to me.”

So, in February 1970, after an 8-5-1 season, mediocre for Shula, who in seven seasons with the Colts had become the NFL’s most successful active coach, announced he was leaving to become coach and part owner of the Dolphins. It seemed at the time a giant step down because the Dolphins only four seasons earlier had joined the AFL as an expansion team and in those four seasons had posted a dismal 15-39-2 record.

When training camp opened in the summer of ’70, however, Shula put his woeful charges on a four-workouts-a-day regimen, made them winners at 10-4 and a playoff team in his first season. The Dolphins quickly became one of the most respected teams in the league, posting the undefeated record in 1972 and playing in three consecutive Super Bowls.

Critics liked to suggest that Shula enjoyed such success because of his high-performing quarterbacks. And, in Unitas with the Colts, and Bob Griese and Dan Marino with the Dolphins, he had three Hall of Famers, as he himself would become. Still, it was Earl Morrall at the controls for most of the Colts’ season leading to Super Bowl III, and Morrall, again, filling in for an injured Griese, accounting for 12 of the Dolphins’ victories during the perfect ’72 season. And in the strike-interrupted 1982 season, bridging the Griese and Marino eras, the Dolphins went to Super Bowl XVII with lightly regarded David Woodley at quarterback.

In perhaps the unlikeliest scenario, when Unitas and backup quarterback Gary Cuozzo suffered season-ending injuries late in 1965, Shula put running back Tom Matte under center, scaled back the offense and gave Matte a simplified playbook on his wristband. In the regular-season finale, Matte and the Colts beat the Rams, 20-17, and made the playoffs.

Shula was remarkably flexible when it came to using the talent at hand. He won with passing attacks and running attacks, and passing-running attacks. He was among the first to use mass substitution, he introduced defensive alignments, and he pioneered no-huddle play calling. Longevity? At the start of his career, he coached against Halas, and as he was winding down, he coached against his own son, David, who was coaching the Cincinnati Bengals.

No less a coach than the late Bill Walsh, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers, deferred to Shula and his ability to get the most out of what he had.

“That’s what makes Don the best coach,” Walsh told the New York Times in 1990. “His ability to win with different teams in different eras. He’s done it with passers like Unitas and Marino. He’s done it with runners like [Larry] Csonka, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris. He’s even done it with a rollout quarterback like Woodley, who really wasn’t much of a passer. Don Shula is the best.”

Shula, the son of a Hungarian immigrant father — the family name was originally Sule — and a Hungarian-American mother, was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio, a small fishing community on Lake Erie, not far from Cleveland. As a youth, Don helped his father on the fishing boat, even though he consistently got seasick, and organized neighborhood athletic activities.

He was 11 when he suffered a severely cut nose playing football and his parents forbade him from playing. When he got to high school, at nearby Painesville, Shula forged a permission slip and went out for the team, finally telling his parents only after he’d become a starter. He returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the first game they saw him play.

He was good enough in high school to earn a scholarship to John Carroll University in Cleveland, and he played well enough there to be drafted as a defensive back by the Cleveland Browns, then coached by the legendary Paul Brown, whose teachings Shula adopted when he began coaching. Shula played seven seasons in the NFL, two with the Browns, four with the Colts and one with the Redskins, spent two seasons as a college assistant at Virginia and Kentucky, and two more seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Lions. Then, at 33, only three years older than Unitas, he took over the Colts, immediately establishing himself as a tough, no-nonsense, we’ll-do-it-my-way coach.

Even Unitas, by then a ranking NFL star, was not spared, during one argument throwing the ball to Shula, saying, “You want to be the quarterback? Here, do it!”

Another of Shula’s Baltimore players, Bubba Smith, once said, “If a nuclear bomb were to be dropped, the only two things I would bet on to survive would be AstroTurf and Don Shula.” And Tim McKyer, who played cornerback for Shula at Miami, quickly became an Atlanta Falcon after remarking about his coach, “He’s the king. Everyone else has to follow and be in servitude.”

Shula, talking to Tropic magazine, acknowledged his forceful style: “I shoot from the hip and try to be as honest as I can. Finesse is not part of my game. But in the long run, I’ve found that players, and family, are more appreciative. They may not like it at the time and I don’t expect them to. But if it helps them in the long run, that’s how I’m judged and that’s how I hope that they finally evaluate the situation.”

As dedicated as he was to football, Shula early on ventured into business and expanded his interests until he had a national chain of steakhouses as well as a hotel-golf club resort and an athletic club in the Miami area. He also was active in numerous charities and set up the Don Shula Foundation to raise money for breast cancer research and helped finance a $1 million chair in the Philosophy Department at his alma mater, John Carroll.

Shula’s two sons also coached in the NFL. Mike Shula is the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and David Shula was the Bengals’ head coach from 1992 to 1996.

In addition to his sons, Shula is survived by his second wife, Mary Anne, daughters Donna, Sharon and Anne, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His first wife, Dorothy, died of cancer in 1991.

Kupper is a former Times staff writer.